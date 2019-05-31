(CNN) -- A 10-year-old girl became severely ill after her mother convinced doctors to treat her for diseases she didn't have.
Prosecutors say Alisha Newman, the girl's mother, told doctors her daughter had a series of medical problems.
They say the mother made the girl go through unnecessary testing and surgeries, including putting in a pacemaker and feeding ports.
Reports say the girl was admitted to a Wisconsin children's hospital in severe shock, and had acute renal failure, organ damage and a blood infection.
The girl had previous stays at the hospital and doctors found no evidence of disease.
"This is a case that in essence involves a continuing course of conduct and offense that has lasted the entirety of this child's life," said Matthew Torbenson, Milwaukee County Deputy District Attorney.
Reports say doctors had concerns about the mother's behavior for years.
The mother was charged with child abuse and child neglect. She faces up to 15 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.