This photo of the Miller family shows Zack Miller, 2, who is alive; baby Titus Alvin Miller, 8 months, who is dead; mother Rhonita Maria Miller, 30, who is dead; father Howard Miller, who is alive; baby Tiana Gricel Miller, 8 months, who is dead; son Howard Jacob Miller Jr., 12, who is dead; Krystal Bellaine Miller, 10, who is dead; Tristan Miller, 8, who is alive; and daughter Amaryllis, 5, who is alive. The faces of the children who are alive have been blurred. (Source: Family / CNN)