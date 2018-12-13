LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A would-be burglar got trapped inside a restaurant grease vent in California for two days.
The owner of a neighboring business found the suspect after he heard muffled cries for help. The business owner called 911.
"First off we can confirm this man was not Santa Claus and did not have legal authority to be here," Alameda County Sheriff's Spokesman Ray Kelly said.
From above, first responders saw the man's head and arms completely covered in grease. From below only the man's leg and foot were visible.
To free the man, firefighters had to dismantle the vent. Once the suspect was out he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
"I know he's facing some consequences, but the good thing is he's alive, and I was able to save his life," said Igor Campos, who found the man.
There's no word yet on the charges the 29-year-old suspect will face.
