LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The professional wrestling world lost a legend on Thursday.
Former eight-time World Heavyweight Champion Harley Race died Thursday afternoon.
Loved ones confirmed the news in a post on Race's official twitter page around 3 p.m.
"We lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence," the post read. "Just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him."
— Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 1, 2019
Race rose to international fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a champion with the National Wrestling Alliance. In 2000, he opened the Harley Race Wresting Academy in Troy, Missouri, and promoted events under the World League Wrestling banner.
Race battled several illnesses and hospitalizations in the final years of his life.
He was 76 years old.
