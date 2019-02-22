(FOX NEWS) -- A World War II veteran is about to hit a milestone birthday and has asked for the public's help in receiving 100 birthday cards.
Joe Cuba's picture went viral this week after he was pictured holding a sign asking for 100 cards, according to a report from Fox News.
The sign read: "I'm a WWII veteran who will be turning 100 on March 2, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards."
Cuba also included his address at the Brookdale Midwestern retirement community in Wichita Falls, Texas.
The veteran enlisted in the Army Air Corps before settling down in Texoma, KFDX reported. He told the station that he enjoys getting together with his fellow veterans at the retirement center and is thankful for his health. He also shared the words he always lived by.
"Just keep on trucking. When you like to do something, do it," Cuba told KFDX. "...Stay with something and you'll get ahead. You'll be okay."
Send cards to:
Joe Cuba
918 Midwestern Parkway
Wichita Falls, Texas 76302
