"It's totally heartbreaking," Yarmuth told WDRB News from his office. "This is not anything that I ever dreamed I'd experience, not just as a congressman but as a U.S. citizen. To see citizens unwilling to believe in the system that they claim to cherish."
Yarmuth, a representative from Louisville, said he was not aware of the scope of the crowd that stormed the Capitol until seeing coverage of the riot from national news outlets.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, only a limited number of representatives are allowed on the floor at once. Yarmuth said he was watching the proceedings from his office when a member of Capitol security told him the area needed to be evacuated.
"The idea that we could see a protester be able to get into the speaker's chair in the House of Representatives and scream about the election is something we all need to be concerned about," Yarmuth said. "I have a great deal of respect for the Capitol Police. They do a great job of keeping us safe. But in this particular situation something went drastically wrong."
Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Protesters walk as U.S. Capitol Police officers watch in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Yarmuth said he was unsure at this time how Congress will proceed with certifying the presidential election results, especially with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser instituting a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. He said the storming of the Capitol should serve as a wake-up call for Republican members of Congress who are continuing to protest President-Elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College victory over Trump.
"What I hope would happen is that the Republicans realize that what they are doing is not just hopeless but is dangerous and if they don't have the sense to say, 'Let's just go through the process the way it's intended and certify the election' and hopefully we can have a few days when calm can prevail," Yarmuth said.
"If they persist in going through the process and making such ridiculous baseless, spurious claims about the election knowing that they're not going to prevail but knowing that there are thousands of people in town who are, again, creating havoc, then I think they've acted irresponsibly," he added. "I mean, I think they've acted irresponsibly already, but it's been compounded."
Yarmuth fought back tears while speaking with WDRB News about the scene unfolding in the nation's capitol.
"It's too easy to put it all at the feet of President Trump, although he certainly bears a lot of responsibility for stoking this attitude and this violence and this civil disobedience," he said.
"... Once this is over, I hope that people can look in the mirror and say, 'If you really care about this country, that this is not appropriate,'" he added. "If you care about the country, you have to accept the dynamics of the country, which is we have free and fair elections and peaceful transitions of power."