LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old boy is being commended for his act of compassion after an image of him comforting a crying child on the first day of school was widely circulated on social media.
The image was posted on Aug. 14 by Courtney Moore, a mother in Wichita, Kansas. It shows her son, Christian, holding hands with his classmate, Connor, who was crying on the first day of school at Minneha Core Knowledge Elementary.
Connor has autism, according to another social media post.
"I'm so proud of my son," Moore wrote in the caption to the Facebook image. "He seen a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and walked him inside of the school! It is an honor to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He’s a kid with a Big heart, the first day of school started off right."
The image garnered more than 6,000 comments and 22,000 shares, with people chiming in to praise the boy.
"Your son is what God intended for everyone to treat another!!!" wrote Cynthia Booth. "I wish adults would be more like him."
"They will probably be friends forever," said Kimberly Ingram.
"You should be proud!" said Sheila Dawdy. "This is awesome! I'm glad he helped the little guy!"
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.