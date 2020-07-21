CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The nation's first statewide COVID-19 random sample study is helping the state and health officials know where to focus efforts in the battle against the pandemic.
Between April 25 and May 1, researchers with the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI tested 4,600 Hoosiers for COVID-19. Results show 1.7% of those people tested positive for the virus and another 1.1% tested positive for antibodies.
This study shows that at the time of the research, COVID-19 is prevalent in 2.8% of Indiana residents, which would mean 187,802 Hoosiers were carrying COVID-19 at that time.
Because the study was conducted several months ago, local health officials said the numbers may not be entirely accurate now.
"Compared to what's going on now in mid-to-late July, it's kind of a different ballgame now," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "I think another random sampling would be interesting to see what's going on today."
However, Yazel said the results are giving the Indiana Department of Public Health and local health departments a bigger picture of the virus and how much of an impact it's having in the state.
Breaking down the demographics, researchers found that people who reported living with someone who tested positive for the disease had a prevalence rate of 33.6%. The study showed that those people are 15 times more likely to get the disease opposed to those who aren't living with someone who tested positive.
Also, of the 4,600 tested, 44.6% said they had no symptoms leading up to the test. More than 60% of the men who tested positive said they were asymptomatic, and nearly a quarter of women testing positive reported the same thing.
That, Yazel said, is concerning and highlights the need for continued efforts to promote social distancing and mask wearing.
"That just tells us that some of our protocols and things that we recommend have to consider a high percentage of people may be walking around that are asymptomatic," he said.
The data, though from months prior, shows staggering numbers but likely highlights where the state needs to focus its efforts.
"It helps us target our interventions to specific areas and populations and helps us be more effective as a whole," Yazel said.
Indiana reported 731 new confirmed cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 57,916 confirmed cases in the state.
