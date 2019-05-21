LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The massive explosion that destroyed a home in Jeffersonville on Sunday, killing a man and critically injuring his wife, was sparked by natural gas.
An investigation by the Jeffersonville Fire Department concluded that an increase in natural gas began flowing into the home on Assembly Road 12 hours before the explosion Sunday morning. According to a news release sent by the Jeffersonville Police Department on Tuesday evening, the flow of natural gas continued up until about 4:54 a.m. Sunday, when an "unknown source" ignited it and caused the explosion.
Vectren, an Indiana-based company that provides gas and electric service in the area, is taking part in the the investigation and has cut service to 14 homes in the area. Vectren has also shared the most current findings of its investigation with the Jeffersonville Police and Fire Departments.
The home explosion killed William "Billy" Phillips and sent his wife, Janet, to University Hospital in critical condition. Clark County Coroner Billy Scott confirmed Billy Phillips' identity Tuesday afternoon.
Two people who lived near the Phillips' home were also injured, but they're expected to survive, police said.
At least 12 to 15 other homes were damaged in the explosion. No foul play is expected.
