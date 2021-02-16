LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company was forced to temporarily shut down an assembly plant in Kansas City, Missouri, because of a natural gas shortage.
Ford said the decision to shut down was made to help minimize the use of natural gas needed to heat homes during frigid winter weather. The plant, which makes F-150 pickup trucks, has been closed since Feb. 13, but Ford plans to resume normal operations by Monday, Feb. 22.
Along with the natural gas shortage in Kansas City, Ford had to shut down its Louisville assembly plant in late January because of a computer chip shortage.
The automaker doesn't anticipate any closures due to natural gas shortages in Louisville.
