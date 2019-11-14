LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Olmsted Parks officials want to upgrade the trail systems in Cherokee, Iroquois and Seneca parks to stop erosion and other deterioration.
The conservancy group presented ideas at Seneca Golf Course Thursday night. They include "hiking only" zones in Cherokee Park, plus new trails in Seneca and Iroquois parks.
The conservancy also plans to retain the equestrian trails in Iroquois Park.
Project Director Major Waltman said the recommendations are preliminary.
Park officials said they plan to narrow the recommendations based on the input they receive and come back with a final plan in February.
The project, which could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, will be funded through donations.
It could take a couple of years before any kind of work begins, officials said.
