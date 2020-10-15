LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor from Kentucky were identified almost 79 years after he died.
Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin Young, 29, of Hawesville, died at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was on the USS Oklahoma when it capsized.
Young's remains weren't identified until this year.
Young will be buried on May 15, 2021, in Lewisport, in Hancock County.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he'll order flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Young on the day of his burial.
