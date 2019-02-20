NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is known for its collection of historic 19th century mansions and the Harvest Homecoming Festival, but these days, the symbols of hate are the talk of the town.
Stickers promoting Nazi and white supremacist groups are showing up across town.
"I never thought that this was something I would have to worry about in this day and age," said Ruth, a longtime New Albany resident. "It makes you worry. And not just one, there were several of them."
Ruth is one of many angered by the stickers, but she's also concerned enough to request we hide her identity.
"I don't want these hateful people to know who I am, because I don't want my family to get hurt," she said.
Residents started seeing the stickers last year. As a result, the New Albany Human Rights Commission hosted a meeting Tuesday to share thoughts, concerns and pictures.
"The purpose was to give the public a space to come and speak about the issues," said Jennifer Ortiz, vice president of the New Albany Human Rights Commission.
Ortiz said, despite numerous complaints, there have been a two reports filed with the New Albany Police Department.
"We would hope that with more citizens reports to law enforcement, that law enforcement would be able to locate this person," Ortiz said.
The hate speech stickers have also gotten the attention of top city officials. New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan released a statement Wednesday afternoon on the city's website.
Mayor Gahan said anyone who sees one of the stickers should snap a picture and then contact police at (812)-944-6411. City officials said that will allow officers to properly document and investigate.
"We love living in New Albany, and we'll continue to love living here," Ruth said. "We just hope that this will stop and that the people who are doing this will be caught."
