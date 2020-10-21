LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are blocked, after a semi jackknifed near Interstate 265 in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls tells WDRB that the crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday just past the Veteran's Parkway exit near the six mile marker. The semi lost control and landed on its side blocking several lanes. There is no word on injuries.
Sgt. Huls says the highway may be closed for an extended time. The highway department is working to set up a detour to divert traffic.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
