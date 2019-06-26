Former U of L basketball star Donovan Mitchell in 'Spiderman: Far From Home' ad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NBA star Donovan Mitchell is teaming up with Spiderman.

The former University of Louisville basketball star tweeted an ad for the newest "Spiderman-- Far From Home" movie.

"Classic hotel bag mix-up, but I’m totally cool with it. @tomholland1996 Can I keep it? #SpiderManFromHome #ad pic.twitter.com/02bBATSTE8" he tweeted.

The ad features Mitchell and actor Tom Holland, who plays Spiderman in the Marvel series. The two get their bags mixed up at a hotel because of Mitchell's nickname "Spida."

Holland gets Mitchell's sweet Spiderman-themed shoes, while Donovan gets the awesome Spidey suit!

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal -- who plays the character of "Mysterio" in the new movie -- also makes an appearance in the ad.

