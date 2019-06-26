LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NBA star Donovan Mitchell is teaming up with Spiderman.
The former University of Louisville basketball star tweeted an ad for the newest "Spiderman-- Far From Home" movie.
Classic hotel bag mix-up, but I’m totally cool with it. @tomholland1996 Can I keep it? #SpiderManFromHome #ad pic.twitter.com/02bBATSTE8— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 25, 2019
The ad features Mitchell and actor Tom Holland, who plays Spiderman in the Marvel series. The two get their bags mixed up at a hotel because of Mitchell's nickname "Spida."
Holland gets Mitchell's sweet Spiderman-themed shoes, while Donovan gets the awesome Spidey suit!
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal -- who plays the character of "Mysterio" in the new movie -- also makes an appearance in the ad.
