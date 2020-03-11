LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament games — along with the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten and Southeastern conference tournaments — will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday that he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.
Emmert told The Associated Press that canceling the tournament was considered.
“The decision was based on a combination of the information provided by national and state officials, by the advisory team that we put together of medical experts from across the country, and looking at what was going to be in the best interest of our student-athletes, of course,” Emmert told the AP in an phone interview. “But also the public health implications of all of this. We recognize our tournaments bring people from all around the country together. They’re not just regional events. They’re big national events. It’s a very, very hard decision for all the obvious reasons.”
Emmert said the NCAA also was looking into moving the men’s Final Four from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena. The NCAA will consider using smaller venues for regional sites currently scheduled to be played at the Toyota Center in Houston; Madison Square Garden in New York; Staples Center in Los Angeles and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The decision applies to more than just men’s and women’s basketball. All NCAA-sponsored championships including hockey’s Frozen Four will be affected.
The 68-team field for the men’s basketball tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday and the 64-team women’s tournament field is to be unveiled Monday. Games begin Tuesday and Wednesday on the men’s side in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday the governor said he would issue an order to restrict spectator access to indoor sporting events.
According to the NCAA's official website, "if you ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded. No additional action is needed.
"If you have ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor you will receive additional information via email.
"Your refund will be automatically delivered (except applicable fees) to the same card used for purchase.
"Refunds should be received within 30 business days after the date of cancellation."
"Customers with questions about the refund process may contact the respective event venue(s) or send inquires to the NCAA via email to tickets@ncaa.org. Please understand that we will be receiving a large volume of calls and emails regarding this decision, and we ask that you allow us five business days to respond to your specific questions."
Conference college basketball tournaments are in full swing across the country. Beginning Thursday at the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, "all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present," according to a statement from the conference.
In a news release Wednesday, the University of Louisville said all athletics competitions and team practices will continue as scheduled.
The SEC began its men’s tournament in Nahsville, Tennessee on Wednesday evening. Not long after the tournament tipped off, however, Commissioner Greg Sankey said the league will follow the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel's recommendation and "conduct the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media in attendance" beginning Thursday, according to a statement. Refunds will be granted to "fans who are the original purchaser of the tickets from SEC Office or an SEC university, or a verified purchaser on the SEC Ticket Exchange powered by Ticketmaster."
"We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the tournament," Sankey said.
The league's no-fan policy will also be implemented for non-basketball sporting events. The SEC announced that "all regular-season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC Championship events will be conducted with similar attendance restrictions effective Thursday, March 12 through at least March 30." At that point, the league said it will re-evaluate conditions.
The Big Ten Tournament will also implement a similar policy beginning Thursday. Attendance "will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams," according to a statement from the league. All further winter and spring sport competitions in the conference, including championship/tournament events, will operate under the same restrictions.
March Madness hits another level next week with the start of the NCAA Tournament to crown a national champion, one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar.
There are eight first- and second-round sites for the men’s tournament, scheduled to be played March 19-22. Locations include Cleveland; Spokane, Washington; Albany, New York; Sacramento, California; and Omaha, Nebraska. The four regional sites for the second weekend of the tournament are Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Houston and New York. The Final Four is in Atlanta, with the semifinals on April 4 and the championship game April 6.
The women’s tournament first- and second-round games begin March 21 and will be played at 16 sites, mostly on or close the campuses of the top seeded teams. The regionals will be played in Dallas, Greenville, South Carolina; Portland, Oregon; and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Final Four will be held in New Orleans on April 3 and 5.
