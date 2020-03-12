LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The men's and women's NCAA Tournaments have been canceled, the latest domino to fall in the wake of COVID-19's spread throughout the U.S. and the world.
The tournament was set to begin March 17.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
The cancellation includes all winter and spring sports, including baseball, softball, golf, etc.
The move comes after all conference tournaments were canceled Thursday, some of which had already begun, including the SEC in Nashville and ACC in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Many professional sports leagues have already suspended play, including the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS. Decisions on the future the PGA Tour is expected to be announced later Thursday or Friday, though it has already said fans won't be at tournaments for the foreseeable future.
This story will be updated.
