LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All men's and women's NCAA Tournament games will be played without fans when it begins next week, the organization announced Wednesday.
The announcement, four days before Selection Sunday kicks off the NCAA Tournament, was made minutes after the NCAA's COVID-19 Advisory Panel recommended that all sporting events be closed to the public. The move is in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has caused universities across the country to end face-to-face learning. Some, like the Ivy League, have eliminated all spring sports.
"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the understanding of how COVID-19 is progression in the United States," President Mark Emmert said.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
Only "essential staff and limited family" will be in attendance," Emmert said.
"Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public," the panel said in a release Wednesday. "We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans."
In a news release Wednesday, the University of Louisville said all athletics competitions and team practices will continue as scheduled.
And the ACC and SEC Tournaments will go on with fans Wednesday night, but tournament officials said they'll evaluate the NCAA's decision ahead of the rest of the weekend.
