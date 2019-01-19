LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man on Jan. 15 near Newburg.
Dwjuan Goodman, 19, was arrested Saturday and taken to Louisville Metro Corrections.
Police say 23-year-old Carlos M. Catalan was shot during a drug deal around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Pixley Way, near Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail. He was taken to University Hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound.
The arrest comes after another suspect, who police say was on home incarceration at the time, was arrested. Tayshon Caudell, 18, was taken into custody after his GPS locator placed him at the scene of the murder.
Both Goodman and Caudell are also charged with robbery, trafficking marijuana and tampering with evidence.
Goodman is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
