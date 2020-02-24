LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ne-Yo will headline the 2020 Trifecta Gala on Derby Eve.
The party will feature an exclusive performance by the three-time Grammy winner known for songs like "So Sick" and "Miss Independent."
The Trifecta Gala is hosted by businessman Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman, a retired NBA guard and U of L basketball player. His children Justin, Ryan and Eden help run the exclusive event that will be at Louisville's Omni Hotel this year.
Proceeds from the event will help fund youth educating and cancer research by donating money to the West End School and the V Foundation.
The Trifecta Gala is scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Omni Louisville Hotel downtown. Individual tickets start at $1,030.18 that include red carpet photos, an open bar, designated seating, valet parking, a gift bag and gourmet hors d'oeuvres and food stations.
