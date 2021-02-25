LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 1,000 Ohio residents signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one of Kentucky's regional vaccination sites, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
The governor says the Ohio residents, who went to the vaccination site in Covington, were not turned away, but the state did change the system so that more people couldn't do the same.
Beshear did not say how many of the individuals who signed up received the vaccine.
As for the doses that were used, Beshear has a plan to make up the difference.
"Now I am personally going to ask the federal government for every individual we vaccinated from Ohio, to get at least that amount of allocation from Ohio who is getting allocation," Beshear said.
While explaining why Kentucky did vaccinate those from Ohio, the governor said they are people too, who also need protection from the coronavirus.
