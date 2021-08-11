LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will welcome back more than 96,000 students on Wednesday for the new school year.
JCPS was among the first school districts in Kentucky to adopt a universal masking policy for the upcoming school year, and others have reconsidered their policies on face coverings as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across the state and infections and exposures force students and staff into quarantine.
JCPS will have nurses to help with contact tracing and rapid COVID-19 testing at schools for students who show symptoms and whose families consent to testing, said Dr. Eva Stone, the district’s health services manager. Families will be notified of any positive cases in schools, and unvaccinated students will need to quarantine if they come within 3 feet of anyone with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes even if they’re wearing masks, she said.
Students who must quarantine will have virtual platforms available for instruction while they’re isolated, Chief Academic Officer Carmen Coleman said. The district has had contact with 128 students currently in quarantine as of Tuesday, according to district spokesperson Mark Hebert.
Masks will be required on all buses and JCPS transportation. If students do not have a mask one will be provided. Hand sanitizer will also be available.
More than 2,200 students have enrolled in the digital learning platform with 200 applicants still pending, according to the district.
