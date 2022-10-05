NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to change, New Albany businesses prepare for what is one of the largest festivals in Indiana.
Harvest Homecoming Booth Days begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in downtown New Albany.
Inside her KOZY store along Pearl Street, Emily Gray has been working overtime getting ready for this weekend’s Harvest Homecoming.
“It's like 13-hour days for us but totally worth it. People ask me 'is it worth doing Harvest?' From our experience, yes. It is one of our biggest weekends of the year,” said Gray.
While she’s pouring candles and doing last minute preparations inside, outside people are cleaning windows, setting up bleachers, and adding booth markers for the more than 220 vendors that will set up shop starting Wednesday night.
“Everyone benefits when you bring in thousands and thousands and thousands of people,” said festival president Kenneth Eichenberger.
And that is exactly what businesses are banking on. Nearly 400,000 people expected over the four days…though some businesses are opting to sit this one out – Gray says it’s one of her most profitable days.
“It's really amazing. It's stressful on one end because it's like, 'ah, we're not used to this' but on the other hand it's like this is amazing because it is so supportive of all the businesses down here,” said Gray.
A new entertainment company will be taking care of the midway and bringing along new rides and a new midway blueprint.
Also new this year, the Grand Theater will be transformed into a haunted house, complete with live actors. Of course a lot of an event’s success is based on the weather – this year is expected to be great. It’s something vendors need to prepare for when it comes to their inventory on hand.
“We just make sure we have enough inventory, get prepared for the shoppers wanting gifts so we are just kind of in go mode getting prepared for the traffic we are about to have,” said Gray. “We're really excited. We look forward to this all year.”
The festival is free and family-friendly.
