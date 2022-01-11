FEMA AND RED CROSS IN MAYFIELD KENTUCKY TORNADO 12-13-2021 1

MAYFIELD, Ky., Dec. 13, 2021 - FEMA and Red Cross response vehicles arrive on site to aid with tornado damages and response efforts in the area. FEMA Photo

 Alexis Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 400 American Red Cross volunteers have spent the last month helping tornado victims in western Kentucky deal with putting their lives back together.

Ricky Porter, one of the volunteers, has been on a number of disaster relief efforts all over the country. But he's a Kentuckian, so on this job, he's been helping his neighbors.

"It's not one of the better jobs, but it needs to be done," Porter said.

He recently met with a family who lost their 2-month-old child. He said after having conversations like that for the past month, it's wearing on him.

IMAGES | Mayfield, Kentucky faces a long recovery after December tornado

1 of 30

"While we're talking with the grandparents and what not and doing our job, we can kind of be there, present and help as we can," Porter said. "But then when we get back home, you think about it, it's two complete generations. They lost their children and then they lost all their grandchildren. It's just, it's more than a disaster. It's such a tragedy. People aren't gonna recover from that."

Several tornadoes roared through western Kentucky on Dec. 11, killing more than 70 people. Much of the worst damage was in Dawson Springs, Mayfield and Bowling Green.

He said the American Red Cross is still looking for volunteers. To sign up, click here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.