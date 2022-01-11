IMAGES | Mayfield, Kentucky faces a long recovery after December tornado
A colorful sunrises over a pile of bricks and rubble from buildings destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. Dec. 15, 2021
A St. Matthews Fire truck in a Mayfield, Kentucky neighborhood during tornado cleanup. Dec. 15, 2021.
A St. Matthews Fire truck in a Mayfield, Kentucky neighborhood during tornado cleanup. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
An American Flag hangs in the door of the Mayfield, Kentucky U.S. Post Office. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
WDRB's Scott Reynolds reporting live from Mayfield, Kentucky following devastating tornadoes. Dec. 14, 2021.
"While we're talking with the grandparents and what not and doing our job, we can kind of be there, present and help as we can," Porter said. "But then when we get back home, you think about it, it's two complete generations. They lost their children and then they lost all their grandchildren. It's just, it's more than a disaster. It's such a tragedy. People aren't gonna recover from that."
Several tornadoes roared through western Kentucky on Dec. 11, killing more than 70 people. Much of the worst damage was in Dawson Springs, Mayfield and Bowling Green.
