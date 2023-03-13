LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men's club hockey team said it's headed to the national tournament thanks to support from Big Blue Nation.
The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Division II tournament, but the trip to Boston — including flights, hotels and food — will cost $80,000, the team said.
As a club sport, the team is 100% self-funded. They launched a GoFundMe page that's already raised more than $25,000.
The team said the page has already raised more than $68,000, LEX18 reported over the weekend, meaning they'll now be able to go.
#BBN THANK YOU! With your generosity and support, Kentucky Hockey is officially going to Boston for Nationals. Could not have done it without you all. pic.twitter.com/EAvx9SX5wS— Kentucky Hockey (@Kentucky_Hockey) March 10, 2023
The tournament starts Friday.
