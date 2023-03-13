University of Kentucky Men's Club Ice Hockey Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men's club hockey team said it's headed to the national tournament thanks to support from Big Blue Nation.

The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Division II tournament, but the trip to Boston — including flights, hotels and food — will cost $80,000, the team said.

As a club sport, the team is 100% self-funded. They launched a GoFundMe page that's already raised more than $25,000.

The team said the page has already raised more than $68,000, LEX18 reported over the weekend, meaning they'll now be able to go.

The tournament starts Friday.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags