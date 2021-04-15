LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 700 people have applied to become a Louisville firefighter, but only a small fraction will end up securing a job with the team.
The latest application process ended on April 9.
Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief for Louisville Fire, said this year's applicant number is down a "couple hundred" from last year. Cooper said that change was to be expected because the recruitment team wasn't able to connect with people at in-person career fairs and events like usual, since those were called off because of the pandemic.
Cooper said of the nearly 700 applicants, 25-45 will end up filling positions and joining Louisville Fire.
The next step in the process will be for applicants to complete a written test and physical ability test. Cooper said applicants will be ranked based on those scores and scheduled for interviews and medical exams.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.