LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Revenue overcharged nearly 8,000 taxpayers because of a technical glitch.
The agency said it discovered the double charge Thursday. The state said the error was made by a state vendor called Kentucky Interactive.
The payments were submitted on Jan. 18. Roughly 5,300 payments were voided before they were processed.
The remaining 2,500 payments already processed before the error was discovered. Those charges were reversed the same day.
The vendor is now working to make sure it doesn't happen again.
Kentucky Interactive is also covering any overdraft charges to taxpayers who were overcharged.
