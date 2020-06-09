LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As protesters gather in large crowds in Louisville, health experts are urging people who participate to get tested for the coronavirus.
"People are protesting for the same systemic reasons like structural racism that's causing the inequities and differences in COVID outcomes, and so I think there's a lot that needs to change in society," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Health Department. "Just making sure people can do it safely and are getting tested as soon as they have symptoms is the best thing we can do as a community to protect the health of everyone."
Over the weekend, free COVID-19 testing was offered to anyone who had participated in recent protests. Nearly 900 people showed up to get tested.
"Whether it's going to the grocery store, going to work, going to a protest, all that will increase your chance of getting COVID or spreading it," Moyer said. "We won't know when a result comes back if it was somebody who was protesting or just a regular member of the general population. It's not until we do the contact tracing that we'll be able to trace that back and see if they caught it or were exposed to people that were at a protest or whether it was from a restaurant or their workplace — which will probably be the most common — or their household."
Testing over the weekend for protesters was set up by Norton Healthcare on Poplar Level Road and by Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratories in the parking lot behind City Hall at Sixth and Market streets.
"It is critical to get tested, regardless if you have symptoms or not, especially with the protests going on," Jenifer Bolus, CEO of Bluewater Diagnostics, said Saturday. "If we don't take this seriously, we are going to take steps backwards that we truly can't afford to do."
Moyer said it's also important to wait 5-10 days after being in a large crowd before getting tested.
"If you do it too soon, you might think that you're free, and you just tested too soon, and three days later, you might get sick," she said.
She also said it's important to continue taking the virus seriously.
"Case numbers are continuing to increase," Moyer said. "It has not gone away. Nothing has changed with the virus since March except that we have more hospital capacity now and we have enough PPE for more than just our health care workers."
For a list of COVID-19 testing locations throughout Louisville, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media All Rights Reserved.