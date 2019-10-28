ELIZABETHTOWN KROGER - SHOPLIFTING 10-28-19 .jpg

A crackdown on shoplifters in Elizabethtown nets nearly 2 dozen arrests including four at the Kroger on Dolphin Drive. 

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two dozen people were arrested in Elizabethtown last week during a retail crime blitz.

The Elizabethtown Police Department says 22 people were arrested on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 for shoplifting nearly $2,000 in merchandise from 12 businesses. Police made contact with 31 shoplifters - some were issued citations, while 22 people were arrested.

Police say they’ve seen a spike in shoplifting in recent years and believe 80-90% of shoplifting is connected to drug use and the drug trade.

Elizabethtown Police Officer John Thomas says the arrests are just the beginning, and there are plans to beef up enforcement as the holidays approach.

"We are not sitting idly by, we are taking this type of crime very seriously and this is just the beginning. We are not going to tolerate this type of crime in our town," Thomas says.

The Lowes, Walmart, Academy Sports, Target, Old Navy, JC Penneys, Belk and the Kroger on Dolphin Drive are among the businesses that have been hit. Items stolen included a variety of things -- from beer, to clothes, even baby formula.

