ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two dozen people were arrested in Elizabethtown last week during a retail crime blitz.
The Elizabethtown Police Department says 22 people were arrested on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 for shoplifting nearly $2,000 in merchandise from 12 businesses. Police made contact with 31 shoplifters - some were issued citations, while 22 people were arrested.
Police say they’ve seen a spike in shoplifting in recent years and believe 80-90% of shoplifting is connected to drug use and the drug trade.
@Etownpd partnered with KY Organized Retail Crime Association and 12 local businesses in a retail crime blitz after seeing an increase in retail crime thefts in Etown. There were 31 suspected shoplifters and 22 arrests made over the two day period. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Sh8Qmtn5K0— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) October 28, 2019
Elizabethtown Police Officer John Thomas says the arrests are just the beginning, and there are plans to beef up enforcement as the holidays approach.
"We are not sitting idly by, we are taking this type of crime very seriously and this is just the beginning. We are not going to tolerate this type of crime in our town," Thomas says.
The Lowes, Walmart, Academy Sports, Target, Old Navy, JC Penneys, Belk and the Kroger on Dolphin Drive are among the businesses that have been hit. Items stolen included a variety of things -- from beer, to clothes, even baby formula.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.