LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has hundreds of open positions just three weeks before most Louisville students head back to class.
According to the district's website nearly 400 jobs are up for grabs, and 150 of them are teaching jobs.
"We'd love for people to come be involved in whatever capacity, whether it's nutrition services, come and teach, be a bus driver and help to make a difference for our kids," said Renee Murphy, a spokeswoman for JCPS.
Nutrition Services plans to host a career fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31 at the C.B. Young Services Center of Crittenden Drive.
"You should come work with the kids," said Tracy Green, a cafeteria worker at the Academy @ Shawnee. "I mean, you love them, and you never know what child is hungry."
Murphy said all of the district's bus routes are currently filled, though there's still a need for backup drivers. In prior years, a shortage of drivers and substitutes forced the district to cancel routes. Leaders voted to raise the starting wage for full-time bus drivers to nearly $21 an hour and offer bonus incentives tied to attendance.
School security is another hole to fill. JCPS lost 17 resource officers when budget cuts prompted the Louisville Metro Police Department to put them back on the street.
JCPS leaders considered establishing a "security force," a police like department for just for JCPS. With more than 160 schools and 100,000 students, Kentucky's largest school district has the population of some cities. But some school board members were against the security force idea.
"What we're looking at now is how to fill our more immediate needs and to help our schools by the start of school and how we can do that in the quickest and safest possible manner," Murphy said.
With so many position to fill, some students may see some substitute teachers on the first day of school.
"There may be vacancies on day one," Murphy said. "We've had vacancies before, and we have people who are permanent subs to fill those positions. But we think the first day of school will be smooth, and we think we will have enough people in place to make that happen."
School starts Aug. 14.
