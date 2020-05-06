LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — How would you like to video chat with a baby elephant?
The Louisville Zoo says you can invite up to 10 of its animals to be special guests in video conference calls.
Some of its "Zoom-bassadors" include Fitz the baby elephant, who now weighs about 655 pounds, and Qannik the polar bear. Sloths, camels, gorillas and giraffes can also be invited to meetings.
The Zoo said its animals are available for work meetings or for virtual hangouts with your friends or children.
Animals can be booked for 10 minutes between 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a donation of $75. For more information, visit the zoo's official website.
