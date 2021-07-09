LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shively resident David Anderson said he was stunned when his next-door neighbor Robby Wildt was arrested and charged with kidnapping a minor.
"He moved in, maybe, a little less than two years ago," Anderson said.
According to an arrest citation, witnesses saw a man take a young girl July 2 off Haney Road — which is not far from Valley Station Road — and put her in his vehicle.
Within about 30 minutes, police located the car in question and said 40-year-old Wildt was the driver.
Body camera video shows police opening the passenger-side door of the car to find the 6-year-old girl inside. She was visibly upset, but an arrest citation notes that she was uninjured.
Anderson says the news is disturbing, especially so close to home. He said interactions with Wildt were kept brief but nothing seemed out of the ordinary.
"When he's out here cutting his grass and mowing his lawn, he would speak/wave every chance I've seen him,” said Anderson. “But as far as conversation? We never really had one true conversation with him."
The "borrow a cup of sugar" adage, seems to hold true. Sonja Grey of ECHO says knowing your neighbors can be lifesaving.
"It could've gone so very wrong,” said Grey. “The child could've been abducted."
Kentucky is number one in child abuse cases in the country for the third year in a row. Kentucky had 20,130 child abuse cases in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Children’s Bureau Child Maltreatment report.
That’s roughly 20 out of every 1,000 children.
Grey says child abuse education and prevention resources are essential now more than ever in Kentucky, as "90% of children are abused by someone they know and trust, 30% of that are family members, neighbors or something to that degree."
“So, when we're talking about 'stranger danger' it is only about 10% being abducted. It's very key and crucial for our state to hone in on really investing in prevention," she said.
Grey said the type of intervention that specializes in child safety will help beyond rare cases, such as this one.
"I feel such relief because I know what could've happened if that little girl was not returned home," said Grey.
Anderson, on the other hand, has a young daughter named Essence who enjoys their home.
He says he will keep an even closer eye on her to ensure she always feels safe.
"That was really, really, really unbelievable,” said Anderson. “Somebody like that was next door."
Wildt, who is charged with kidnapping a minor, is being held on a $1 million bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.
