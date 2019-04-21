LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed Friday night after being hit by two cars in the Jacobs neighborhood near Wyandotte Park.
LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 9:45 p.m. near Taylor Boulevard and Strader Avenue. A man in his 50s was hit by the side-view mirror of a car as it passed him, which caused him to fall into the road. Shortly thereafter, he was run over by a second car.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neighbors say the traffic is constant in that particular stretch of Taylor Boulevard and without lights or a crosswalk, the danger is always there.
"There's no lights right here," said neighbor Toni Banks. "There's not even many street lights over here. It's always a problem because of all the accidents like the one a couple of nights ago when the person was killed."
The driver of the first car stayed on scene, but the driver of the second car fled. Smiley said LMPD Traffic Unit investigators don't have a description of that car.
Back on March 4, a woman was killed just a few hundred feet away near the off-ramp from I-264 to Taylor Boulevard. That driver did not stop either.
"There's been a lot of improvements made to the park, they put that house above the bus stand right there and they put this fence up recently," Banks said. "But you know, the decorative stuff looks nice but the lights would save lives and I think that should be more of a priority."
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
