LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People can now apply for LIHEAP before their utilities are disconnected.
A new phase of the program, called the Crisis Phase, started Monday.
LIHEAP is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Jefferson County administered by Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services. The Crisis Component of LIHEAP will run from Jan. 7 to March 29, or until available funds have been expended, whichever comes first.
“Often times, folks are having to decide between paying for their medication or even food, so the dollars that we do provide really help our residents here in Louisville Metro,” LIHEAP Supervisor Brandon O’Neal said.
Applicants must earn at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level, which is $2,720 per month for a family of four.
“We have more money this year than we did last year,” O’Neal said. “We almost doubled the amount of money we have to help folks. So please send people our way. We have a little more than $5 million to assist folk this year.”
Applicants must make an appointment at a local LIHEAP office by calling or going online. Click here or call 502-991-839.
Applicants must also meet one of the following eligibility requirements:
- Disconnect notice from utility service provider
- Current bill with a past due amount
- Eviction notice if utilities are included in the rent
- Bulk fuel is within four days of running out
- Pre-paid electric services is within ten days of running out
Applicants must provide the following documents.
- Proof of all household income for the preceding month (Food Stamp award letter, Social Security Award letter, pay stubs, or other proof of $0 income). Note: Zero Income forms are available at the LIHEAP offices or at 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 201 or by clicking here
- Social Security card(s) or (official documentation with Social Security Numbers) or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household
- Disconnect notice or a current bill with a past due amount
- Eviction notice if heating expenses are included in the rent. If heat is included in rent, clients must also provide a copy of the lease in addition to the eviction notice
- Statement from utility company that shows 10 days or less of service if participating in pre-paid electric service
If someone is unable to go to the office, he or she can send a person as a representative.
Residents who are homebound and who are unable to send a representative may call 502-780-7937. See below for a list of locations:
- Northwest Neighborhood Place/Academy at Shawnee, 4018 W Market St., 40212
- South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215
- Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211
- Neighborhood Place/Bridges of Hope, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210
- Newburg Community Center/East, 4810 Exeter Ave, 40218
- Southwest Government Center/Dixie Highway location. 7219 Dixie Highway, 40258
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.