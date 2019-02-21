Neighbors concerned about potential zoning changes on Minor Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Residents of an Okolona neighborhood are fighting against zoning changes that could put warehouses right across from their homes.
Nicklies Development wants to change the zoning of a large piece of land on Minor Lane so it can build more than one million square feet of new warehouse space. The developer said the focus is on logistics or e-commerce distribution, not heavy manufacturing. The hope is companies like Ford, GE and UPS would take note of the location.
"They could have vendors that could need that kind of space,” said David Nicklies, president of Nicklies Development. “With the day of the internet and Amazon, lots of folks are shipping their products in to Louisville."
The land is on 61 acres right next to I-65. The parcel neighbors more than 450 homes, and some of those residents have big concerns about traffic, crime, environmental impacts and how the project will affect their property values.
"I won't give up. I won't give in,” Stacy Banks said. “You've picked the wrong neighborhood.”
Banks was one of several neighbors to address the Metro Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday evening.
"With large warehouses practically in our front yards, who would want to buy in this area?" said Robin Bullard, who also lives nearby.
Since the project will likely create a bulk of new jobs, the developer believes there will be a demand for housing. Overall, Nicklies said he wants to be a good neighbor.
"We'll continue to work with them," he said. "We'll own and manage this project, so I think we can do some things to improve the neighborhood for everybody — make it safer."
Still, many people who live nearby just can't get on board and are worried about losing their way of life.
"Is a deal worth destroying people's memories and their lives?” Charles Bullard said. “That's the way I look at it."
The Planning Commission voted to recommend that Metro Council approves the zoning changes. Ultimately, the council will have the final say.
