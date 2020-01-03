JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even on a rainy winter evening, Don Snyder spent some of it relaxing on his porch in a neighborhood he loves.
"It's really nice. Neighbors have been great. It's a quiet area," he said.
But Snyder worries about a new development that could soon rise behind his home, which is in Jeffersontown, near the intersection of Watterson Trail and Stony Brook Drive, not too far from South Hurstbourne Parkway.
To Snyder, the intersection already is problematic at times.
"I think it's very dangerous," he said. "We travel Watterson Trail, obviously, a lot. Stony Brook a lot. In all four of those directions."
Now, a developer wants to build 21 two-story condos on the roughly 2 acres of land. Snyder fears the development could worsen the traffic problems.
"Adding a lot of traffic to that area, a lot of cars to that area, I think can cause a bottleneck and can be pretty dangerous," he said.
Snyder isn't the only neighbor opposed to the plan. In fact, of all the letters sent to the Planning Commission by neighbors, all express opposition to the project.
"It doesn't surprise me at all," Snyder said. "Again, I mean, it's a small lot, it's a narrow lot, and it's just a very strange place to put townhouses or apartments."
The Louisville Planning Commission will meet with the neighbors on Monday night to hear their concerns, but Snyder doesn't think it'll matter. He believes the project will be approved regardless.
Kevin Young, a landscape architect with the developer, Land Design & Development Inc., defended the project, and said his team already has made concessions to improve any traffic or drainage issues.
He hopes for a vote by the Planning Commission at the end of that Monday night meeting.
No matter the commission's recommendation, Jeffersontown leaders ultimately will have to decide whether to rezone the land and allow the condos.
