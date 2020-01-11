LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — On Hale Avenue in Louisville's California neighborhood, people like Yolanda Walker are nervous. She fears Cane Madden, a man who's accused of an almost unspeakable crime, could soon be back on the streets.
"This should never happen," said Walker, who leads the California Neighborhood Leadership Council. "This is just not a world that you want to live in."
An 8-year-old was playing on her iPad in the neighborhood last August when police said she was beaten with a shovel and raped in her own backyard. Police said a stranger, later identified as Madden, 30, was the attacker.
Madden has a long criminal past and a history of mental illness, according to court documents. He has walked free numerous times in the past, however, because of a dangerous, vicious cycle that continues to play out across Kentucky.
The cycle is caused by a gap between two state laws. One set of laws determines whether someone is competent to stand trial, while another addresses whether that person can be involuntarily hospitalized.
Judges in Kentucky must decide, based on psychiatric evaluations, whether a defendant can understand the charges against him and participate in his defense. If not, the defendant's charges are dropped, and prosecutors then file paperwork to have the defendant hospitalized for treatment.
There are three separate criteria, however, in a state law known as KRS § 202A.026, determining whether a mentally ill patient can be involuntarily hospitalized:
- The person must be deemed a danger to himself or others
- The person can reasonably benefit from treatment; and
- Hospitalization is the least restrictive treatment available
If any one of those criteria is not met, at any time during treatment, the hospital is required by law to release the person.
Because of that law, prosecutors said some defendants — like Madden and numerous others across the state — are sometimes released within hours and without receiving proper mental help.
For that reason, Walker and fellow California resident Carol Clark are worried the cycle will soon continue.
"For me, I think the law kind of stands up more for the criminal than for the victim," Clark said.
A hearing next Friday could decide Madden is still incompetent and the case should be dismissed, or it could decide his mental ability should be tested again.
"The message we're sending is pressure," Clark said, "and we want the pressure to bust the pipes."
Clark, Walker and other neighbors are already planning to be in the courtroom to send a message to the judge.
"We want her to know that we are standing in agreement," Clark said. "We want her to stand up for our community and do the right thing."
They hope their community can send a strong enough message to help break the dangerous cycle.
Meanwhile, Sen. Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat, is working on a legislative fix with the help of Sen. Julie Raque Adams, a Republican. According to previous reporting, McGarvey finished up two draft bills on New Year's Day and sent them to a group of mental health experts, prosecutors and attorneys for their review. After he and Adams consider that input and possibly make revisions to the drafts, McGarvey said the bills will be filed in the upcoming legislative session.
