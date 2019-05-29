PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a historic east Louisville neighborhood aren't happy about plans for a new development there.
A property owner has submitted a request to re-zone a portion of land at Duroc Avenue and River Road. The plan is to build a small office complex with four units and parking, along with a few homes.
The street is mostly all homes right now and sits in the historic James Taylor neighborhood near Prospect. The neighborhood is historically African American and features many buildings of historical significance. Neighbors expressed concerns about the project at a public meeting Wednesday.
"More traffic, more concrete, more asphalt and office buildings — It's coming and going traffic and people that you don't know," Mark Jackson said.
The developer was open to hearing their thoughts.
"I just wanted to come out and understand what the neighborhood liked and get their point of view from things," David Cecil said.
The plan is still in the early stages and will need to go through several steps before it would be approved.
