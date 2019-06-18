MT. WASHINGTON, Ky (WDRB) -- Dozen of graves, some more than 180 years old, are now under water after relentless rains in the area this week.
Mt. Washington resident said it has happened countless times and those buried there deserve more respect.
Most of the Showalter Cemetery along Highway 44 East was underwater Tuesday evening, a familiar site to those who live near it.
“The graves here range from 1830s up through the 1850s,” said Dale Salmon, former Historical Society president and former Mt. Washington Storm water manager.
Based on records, Salmon believes more than 30 people are buried in the quarter-acre lot but only 18 have headstones. Several of the headstones have been covered over the years and haven’t been found.
“It is a terrible problem area for drainage," Salmon said. "Because it is, in fact, a bowl that is completely surrounded by street right-of-way that has its own problems with drainage."
The city of Mt. Washington has been trying to maintain the cemetery but adds that “It does not have a specific owner.” It is working with the state to fix the drainage problem since it is located along a state highway.
Crews would have to be extremely cautious when putting in new pipes to not disturb the sensitive and historic area. Col. Edward Hessey fought in the War of 1812 and is buried in the cemetery.
Bruce Neal lives near the cemetery and sees it underwater every time it rains.
“Even if it was somebody who was buried yesterday, it wouldn’t be right,” Neal said. “I know that when you drive by it, this is what you see. It’s not right. It should be taken care of.”
Many of the headstones are underground, and several that have been knocked over have been placed along the side of the property. No one is sure of where they go in the cemetery.
“There’s a lot of the city of Mt. Washington history whose family members are interred at this cemetery,” Salmon said. “This particular cemetery holds a place in everybody’s heart.”
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson said the state would need to speak with the city to create a detailed plan in order for the problem to be fixed.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.