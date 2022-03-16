ONE PARK NORTH INFORMATION SESSION.jpeg

Jefferson Development Group released renderings for One Park North.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community concerns were heard Wednesday night for a proposed development near Cherokee Park.

One Park North is planned for Lexington Road, near Grinstead Drive, in the Highlands.

The development has been at the center of much debate since the 12-story apartment building was approved by council in 2019. Since then, changes have been made to the plans. But neighbors are still concerned the live, work, play development could mean extra traffic in the area, especially if a grocery store is also included.

"It's an exciting project. We really couldn't be happier," attorney John Talbott said. "Anytime you get a project of this size and complexity, it's not easy. It takes a long time."

It would be, at minimum, two years before the $250 million project would break ground.

