LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana home was destroyed in a fire Sunday.
The Monroe Township Fire Department responded to reports of a large house fire in the 1200 block of Columbus Mann Road between Sellersburg and Memphis, Indiana, sometime Sunday.
"We are very blessed no one was hurt," said Winona Wineinger, who lived at the home. We are blessed we weren't home at the time."
Winona and Harold Wineinger were at church when the fire started.
"Our neighbor called us and told us our house was on fire," she said.
Responding firefighters found the house engulfed in flames. They had difficulty putting the fire out due to heavy winds, but the fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.
The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.
The Tri-Township Fire Protection District and Fire Department and the Sellersburg Volunteer Fire Department also responded, and so did neighbors.
"The way we have been treated the last two days has been amazing," Wineinger said.
Lori Hope, who lives nearby, doesn't know the Wineingers, but she's one of the neighbors who's trying to help.
"We heard just a very large boom," Hope said. "Trying to get them donations of clothing, cash to help out, fill in the gaps from whatever they might possibly need."
So even after losing their home, the couple has gained some new friends and a new appreciation for the season.
"They showed the true meaning of Christmas to me," Wineinger said.
Here are some of the things the couple needs:
- Women’s 26/28 pants
- Women’s 3x or 4x shirts
- Women’s size 8 1/2 shoe
- Men’s size 44 pants
- Men’s size 3x or 4x shirts
- Men’s size 12 shoes
- Donations of cash/gift cards for meals/ Snacks/
You can also contact Lori Hope at hopefamily97@yahoo.com or click here to donate.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.