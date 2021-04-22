LIVE NATION - DRIVE IN CONCERT SERIES - NELLY AP FILE 1.jpeg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Grab your shoes — this summer its about stomping in your Air Force Ones at the Waterfront. 

Nelly is coming to Louisville on Friday, Aug. 6 as part of the "Live On The Lawn" concert series at Waterfront Park.

The concert will have a pod-style setup that will be shared with groups that attend together. Masks will be required during the concert. 

Tickets are sold in sets of four, five and six and go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. For more information and other acts planned for the concert series, click here.

