LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky dispatchers issued a plea to the community in an effort to prevent a potentially dangerous problem.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Nelson County Dispatch said people are prank calling 911 — including kids cussing or yelling at dispatchers.
"To call 911 as a prank or a joke, could be costing someone their life and I don't think they realize the seriousness of them pranking us, verses it being a real call," said Shawn Gaither, director of Nelson County E-911.
Dispatch takes all calls seriously and said pranking the 911 system can lead to resources being tied up when they could be needed for a real emergency.
"What people don't realize is that we do see the numbers," Gaither said. "We see where the call is coming from, and when we get those types of calls, we generally go ahead and send an officer up to that location."
Gaither said even phones that have been disconnected from service can still call 911.
Dispatch is asking parents to make sure kids know the appropriate times to call 911 and teach them things to tell dispatchers in case of an emergency, such as their address or parents' names.
