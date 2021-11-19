LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dispatchers in Nelson County, Kentucky, say they're getting too many prank or accidental 911 calls, according to a report by LEX 18.
Children are often taught that 911 is only for emergencies. But dispatchers in Nelson County say not everyone is holding to that important life lesson. They say they're getting prank and accidental calls -- and those calls are putting others at risk.
Calls like this one:
DISPATCHER: Nelson County 911, where is your emergency?
CALLER: I'm sorry. I accidentally called the emergency thing on my iPhone.
DISPATCHER: Everything's okay?
CALLER: Yes ma'am.
Officials at the 911 center say there were more than 300 non-emergency calls from Oct. 18 to Nov. 18. Those included hang-ups and empty lines, where nobody speaks when dispatchers ask about their emergency.
DISPATCHER: Nelson County 911, where is your emergency?
CALLER: Sir, I am so sorry. I don't know why, but my cell phone started to call 911.
"That 911 call comes into our center and ties up resources," said Shawn Gaither, the director of the Nelson County 911 center. "We have kids that call in and they're prank calling us."
He says the problem with these accidental dials, hang-ups, and prank calls is alarming.
"After we get so many, we will send police officers to those addresses, or fire department, or EMS, depending on what the person says or what they don't say," Gaither said. "Sometimes the kids aren't saying anything. Sometimes they're calling in to order pizza, ask us how our days are going."
In some cases, the calls are uncalled for.
"We had a call last week that was particularly mean," said Gaither. "The individual on the other end of the phone was cussing out dispatch."
Gaither encourages parents to talk with their children and monitor their phone use. He says oftentimes the accidental calls come from kids who are using old cell phones that their parents give them to play with. Gaither reminds people if the phone is not in service, 911 calls will still go through to the dispatchers.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.