BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – First responders are stepping up efforts to not only keep the public safe, but also themselves.
Out of concern over the novel coronavirus, the front lobby of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
It is just the beginning of several changes first responders are putting into place. Nelson County officials say they are being extra cautious after a man who tested positive for COVID-19 refused to self-quarantine.
“It raises the hair on the back of your neck. It’s close to home. The good thing about Nelson County is we have a lot of good people trying to help,” Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said.
Residents can still get their cars inspected and speak to administrators in person on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. While the front office will be closed, the Sheriff’s office will remain at full staff – both in administration and with deputies.
The way police respond will still be the same, but extra caution will be used even when a call comes in.
“They will be able to pick up the phone and answer the questions and it could be resolved over the phone. If not, they’ll respond to the residence,” Pineiroa said.
The Bardstown Fire Department usually responds with EMS to medical calls, but now will only help out if EMS calls them for additional help.
Both the Bardstown Fire Department and Nelson County Sheriff’s office received kits with a plastic body suit, masks, and gloves. Each deputy and firefighter will have one to use if they come in contact with someone who may have been exposed to CORVID-19.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office will still continue to fingerprint those who are booked but other agencies, such as the Seymour Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, have stopped for now.
Public CPR teaching classes have also been canceled and no visitors are allowed in the fire station.
“Schools are out, people are calling and saying 'Hey can we take a group of kids to the fire house?’ That’s a no right now,” Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly said.
Both departments say the changes will be in effect until further notice.
