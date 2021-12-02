LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heath officials in Nelson County, Kentucky, said they're starting to see another increase in COVID-19 cases.
Health care facilities in Nelson County were overwhelmed by a surge in patients from August through mid-November. More than half the patients at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown were suffering from COVID-19.
The numbers have since eased, but the hospital has seen cases spike once again over the last 10 days.
"We're now back up to about 30% of our in-patient volume being COVID and COVID-related," said Dr. James Monarch, chief medical officer for Flaget Memorial Hospital. "That has been -- even in the last few weeks -- has been a fairly dramatic increase in our overall numbers. So we don't suspect right now that it's omicron. We suspect that is potential gathering of unvaccinated patients around the holidays."
Health officials said it's too early to tell what the impact of the omicron variant may be, if any. They said the public should not panic, but they urge everyone to get vaccinated.
