LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County High School student was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning on Highway 245 in Bardstown, Kentucky.
The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near Spencer-Mattingly Road, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed 18-year-old Draven Greenwell was driving and crossed the center line and into the southbound lane "for unknown reasons," before he and the tractor trailer collided, police said.
Greenwell was just weeks from graduating, Nelson County High School Principal Ben Monnett said in a letter families.
"Draven was a joyful and hard working student who always sought to overcome any challenges placed in his way," Monnett wrote in the letter. "... We send our condolences and prayers to Draven's family and extended NCHS family."
Monnett said school counselors spent Tuesday "supporting individual students and staff members as needed" and will continue to be there for members of the community throughout the week.
