BLOOMFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County man is paying it forward to help his community, two years after he died.
Tobacco farmer John Briggs passed away in 2017 and is buried at Maple Grove Cemetery. But even from the grave, he is still giving back.
Two weeks ago, the Nelson County Public Library received a special envelope, and they were no prepared for what was inside.
“We got a check in the mail for $60,000,” Library Assistant Director Michael Greenwell said. “It was a total surprise. We did not see it coming.”
After Briggs’ will was divided up, the 86-year-old’s money was set aside to several Nelson County organizations. The Nelson County Clerk’s Office said he had no known living relatives at the time of his death.
Relay for Life of Nelson County also received a check for $60,000.
“I left there crying," Relay Director Stacey Phelps said. "I couldn’t believe that someone could give that much money to our group. It just makes my heart so happy that he did something like that for us.”
Phelps does not think Briggs had any previous affiliation with the cancer research fundraising organization.
Briggs also gave the Northeast Nelson County Fire Department $25,000, money they used to help purchase another fire truck.
“We’ve got a very generous population here that we are privileged to serve and protect," Fire Chief Ted Shields said. "I think it is just a typical statement of the generosity of the people in this community."
According to his will, Briggs wrote checks to more than a dozen organizations, including the Nelson County School District, The city of Bloomfield, the United Way and several churches, just to name a few — a total of nearly $2.5 million.
Because so much money was going to so many groups, it took two years to divide up and distribute, all from a man who wanted to take care of others so they could do the same.
“Just knowing how many people it is going to help that he never even met is amazing to me,” Phelps said.
