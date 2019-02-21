LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Nelson County caught an inmate Thursday night just a few hours after he escaped from a transport vehicle.
The sheriff's department said David Works took off after a court appearance around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A little after 7 pm., Nelson County Dispatch received reports that Works was seen. Shortly thereafter, according to a news release from the sheriff's office, Nelson County Deputy Reece Riley had Works in custody.
According to court records, he was in custody for several things, including receiving stolen property and possession of drugs. He now also faces charges of first-degree fleeing and evading and second-degree escape.
