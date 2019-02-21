LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nelson County authorities are searching for an escaped inmate.
The sheriffs department said David Works took off his handcuffs in the jail parking lot after a court appearance around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to court records, he was in custody for several things, including receiving stolen property and possession of drugs.
Works, 40, is about 6 feet 1 inches tall with a shaved head. Court records show he's from Louisville.
If you have seen him, call the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
